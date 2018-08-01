 
Harmanpreet Kaur Stars On Debut As Lancashire Thunder Beat Surrey Stars

Updated: 01 August 2018 11:23 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur notched up a match-winning 34 runs from 21 deliveries.

Harmanpreet Kaur Stars On Debut As Lancashire Thunder Beat Surrey Stars
Harmanpreet Kaur took no time to leave her mark in the Women's Cricket Super League 2018. © Twitter

Harmanpreet Kaur took no time to leave her mark in the Women's Cricket Super League 2018. The premier India batter notched up a match-winning 34 runs from 21 deliveries on her debut to guide Lancashire Thunder to a five-wicket victory over Surrey Stars. The highlight of Kaur's knock came on the penultimate delivery when she smashed Laura Marsh for a six to help her side sail over the line. The England and Wales Cricket Board hailed Kaur's effort in a tweet which said, "WHAT A WAY TO WIN! Indian star @ImHarmanpreet smashes a huge six to win it on her @LancsCricketWMN debut WHAT A WAY TO WIN!"

Chasing a moderate target of 149 runs, Lancashire Thunder required 11 runs from the final over where Kaur displayed her brilliance. She started by taking a double in the over before hitting a boundary, which was followed by a huge six over mid-wicket.

Kaur's innings was laced with three boundaries and a single hit over the fence.

For Lancashire Thunder, Australian batter Nicole Bolton top scored with 87 runs off 61 deliveries. She hit 13 boundaries in her knock while opening for the side.

With this win, Lancashire Thunder are now placed third in the points table of the six-team league. They have 13 points from 4 matches.

Meanwhile, defending champions Western Storm top the points tally with ten points.

Topics : India Cricket Team Harmanpreet Kaur Cricket
