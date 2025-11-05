Just days after leading the Indian team to a historic Women's ODI World Cup victory, captain Harmanpreet Kaur etched the memory on her skin forever. On Wednesday, Harmanpreet shared a picture of her ODI World Cup tattoo on her left arm, leaving social media amazed. The fact that the veteran batter decided to get a tattoo of the trophy indicates how big a triumph this is, not just for her but for Indian women's cricket overall. Fans on social media were in absolute awe seeing the picture of the tattoo.

"Forever etched in my skin and my heart. Waited for you since Day 1 and now I will see you every morning and be grateful," the caption of the post read.

Harmanpreet and other members of India's women's team have since shared many social media posts and featured in multiple interviews, sharing their experience of becoming World Champions.

In a video released by the BCCI, Harmanpreet reflected on how her cricket journey started in her childhood, playing with her father's bat-one that was much too big for her at the time.

"Ever since, as a kid, I started getting a sense of what likes and dislikes were, I've always seen a bat in my hand. I still remember we used to play with a bat from my dad's kit bag. The bat was very big," she said.

"One day, my dad cut an old bat of his to make it small for me. We used to play with it. Whenever we used to watch a match on TV, or watch India play, or watch the World Cup, I used to think, I need an opportunity like this. At that time, I didn't even know about women's cricket."

For Harmanpreet, that dream grew into a vision-not merely to represent India, but to help bring about change in women's cricket. "I was dreaming, when will I wear this blue jersey? So I think this means a lot to me, a young girl who didn't know about women's cricket, but still dreaming, that one day, I want to bring that change in our country," she said.

"And I think, it all shows that you should never stop dreaming. You never know where your destiny will take you. You never think, when will it happen, how will it happen. You only think, this will happen. So, I think, that was my self-belief, that this can be possible. And that exactly happened."

Having waited almost twenty years for this moment, the captain said she was overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude after the final. "Personally, it's a very emotional moment. Because, it was my dream since childhood. Ever since I started playing, it was my dream to win the World Cup one day. If I get an opportunity to lead my team, I don't want to miss this opportunity," she said.

