Hardik Pandya, Indian cricket team star allrounder, and Natasa Stankovic recently announced in a joint statement that they were parting ways. For the last few months there were rumours that the celebrity couple were headed for separation, and with the announcement officially confirmed the development. Hardik Pandya recently played a crucial role in India winning the 2024 T20 World Cup. On the other hand, while Natasa, who hails from Serbia, has worked in movies. They got engaged in January, 2020 and have a four-year son Agastya.

Recently, Natasa flew to Serbia with the couple's son Agastya. The actor-cum-model posted images of her Serbian sojourn on Wednesday. Pandya reacted on the post with a series of emojis. That gesture has been well appreciated by social media users. "Respect for Hardik Pandya," wrote one user. Natasa has been the target of online trolling since she announced her separation with Pandya.

In a joint Instagram post on July 19, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic wrote: "After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe that this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family.

"We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time. Hardik/Natasa."

The first rumours that the two were dating came around 2018 and then in an instagram post in 2019, Natasa referred Pandya as 'best friend'. The two got engaged on January 1, 2020 and welcomed son Agastya same year in July. Pandya and Natasa renewed their vows in Udaipur on February 14, 2023.

The couple was often spotted together at social gatherings and they were loved by the cameras. Like Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, the duo was yet another instance of an Indian cricketer marrying an actor. But from May, 2024, rumours started doing the rounds that all was not well in the marriage.

Earlier, the duo was pro-active in posting their images together. Suddenly, the last few months saw that getting stopped completely. While Natasa earlier went to IPL matches where Pandya played, in IPL 2024 no such thing was visible. It started rumours that the two were heading for separation. With Thursday's development, the rumours have been confirmed.