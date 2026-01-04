In a case of deja vu from earlier in the day, the Pretoria Capitals vs Durban's Super Giants fixture was abandoned without a ball being bowled at Centurion on Saturday. A sellout crowd arrived hopeful that the same fate as earlier in the day wouldn't befell them too, but alas it was not to be. There, again, was optimism when captains Keshav Maharaj and Aiden Markram made it out to the middle at 18:50 for the toss (ahead of a reduced 16-overs-per-side match), which was won by Maharaj who chose to bowl, but mirroring the Wanderers that was the closest the players got to getting the action underway.

The rain returned almost immediately, and never let up forcing the match officials into a second abandonment of the day. Both teams were awarded two points with and retain their places at 4th (DSG) and 5th (PC) on the table.

Capitals will hope that the weather clears in time for their next fixture, at home, against Sunrisers Eastern Cape on Monday, 5 January while Durban's Super Giants will next be in when these two teams meet in the reverse fixture on Wednesday, 7 January in Durban.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)