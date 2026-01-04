The Australian cricket team made a stunning decision while picking the Playing XI for the fifth and final Ashes Test against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Visiting captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first in the game on Sunday, but it was Australia's player combination that hogged the limelight. The host team opted to go ahead with fast-bowling options and ignored a specialist spinner. Australia had right-arm off-break bowler Todd Murphy in the squad, but they decided to leave him out for the final game.

This is the first time in 138 years that Australia are playing at the Sydney Cricket Ground without a spinner. The venue is known to provide assistance to spinners, and therefore, Australia's move has come under the spotlight.

Talking about the game, Joe Root and Harry Brook shared a 154-run partnership to guide England to 211 for 3 before bad light stopped play on Day 1 of the final Ashes Test.

Root and Brook joined when the tourists were at a perilous 57 for 3 on Sunday and rallied England through the middle session before bad light and rain stopped play just before tea and prevented the match from resuming after the interval.

At stumps, Root was unbeaten on 72 and Brook was 78 not out, sharing England's best partnership of the five-Test series. Australia has already retained the Ashes with wins in the first three Tests.

The duo raised their half-centuries within the same over that their stand hit triple figures as England took control on a pitch that didn't appear to offer much assistance for Australia's bowlers.

Root made his 67th Test fifty off 65 balls with seven boundaries, while Brook completed his 15th half-century from 63 balls in more streaky fashion, with some big shots narrowly avoiding the catching fielders and frustrating the hosts.

"I've just got to be a little bit more patient and take my ones here and there," Brook said. "It's just about staying in my own bubble really and not getting too far ahead."

(With AP Inputs)