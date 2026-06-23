Hardik Pandya is on his way out of Mumbai Indians, and the five-time IPL winners have at least two feelers for a potential trade - one from Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Kolkata Knight Riders and the other from Rajasthan Royals. There have been multiple discussions between the top management of KKR and the owners of Mumbai Indians over a swap, an IPL insider privy to the development told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Pandya's second coming to Mumbai Indians has been a tumultuous one, with only one entry into the play-offs under his leadership. "Ajinkya Rahane was always a stop-gap arrangement for KKR, and he was always going to be released after this season. The KKR top brass had approached MI owners towards the end of last season, but since Reliance's annual AGM was round the corner, at that time IPL trade wasn't the biggest priority.

"However, it has been learned that KKR has again approached MI top leadership and there have been a few rounds of discussion," the source informed.

It is a given that if Pandya goes to KKR, either for an all-cash deal or a trade-off, the captaincy is there for the taking, as Rinku Singh at this point doesn't look to be a suitable option.

However, the source couldn't confirm, when asked, whether MI wants an all-cash deal for the star India all-rounder or a trade-off.

The IPL transfer rule clearly states that a player can't have any sort of discussion individually with any other franchise with regard to a trade.

The rule states that it is only franchise-to-franchise discussion that can happen, but it also states that without a player's consent, there can't be a trade. In case the player doesn't give consent, then he has to be released back to the auction pool.

The second offer that has come MI's way is learned to be a trade-off between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Pandya, but one can't say with a lot of surety whether talks have progressed to an advanced stage.

However, with Royals looking at Assam star Riyan Parag as a long-term captain, it will be difficult for Pandya to get a leadership role.

If Pandya's transfer sees the light of the day, KKR looks a far more viable option at the moment compared to Rajasthan Royals

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season