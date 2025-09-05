Jitendra Singh, the coach of Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, has revealed that the two star India all-rounders continue to support him and treat him like a family member. Speaking to the Times of India, Jitendra revealed that the Pandya brothers have provided financial assistance of nearly Rs 70-80 lakhs to him. Hardik and Krunal, who continue to dominate the headlines with their performances on-the-field, are now winning hearts for their warm gesture for their coach off it.

Jitendra revealed that the two ensured that his first sister's wedding took place, and also helped him buy a car by offering financial help.

"Hardik and Krunal ensured that my first sister's wedding took place smoothly in 2018, stepping up with monetary assistance. Not only this, they also transferred Rs 20 lakhs for purchasing a car, along with other gifts, during my second sister's marriage in February 2024," he said.

"Hardik further gifted me a car which cost Rs 5-6 lakhs after returning from India's 2015-16 tour of Australia, which marked his first appearance with the national team, despite not being financially strong. I was caught by surprise and wasn't agreeable initially. Even Krunal attempted to convince me. However, I eventually relented after Hardik said, 'We are giving you a car for your safety. You shouldn't suffer an accident while driving a bike'. That was his way of acknowledging a coach who'd always been there when needed," added Jitendra.

Jitendra also recalled what Hardik told him before his sister's wedding got fixed.

"Your sister is my sister. Just let me know whenever the wedding gets fixed. Don't worry. Just ensure that all things go well', taking care of all the requirements," revealed Jitendra.

Speaking further on the warm side of Hardik's personality, he also revealed: "I didn't mention the issue to Hardik to avoid any distractions. However, he figured out that there was something amiss after returning to Baroda and questioned me. I eventually opened up. After hearing about my mother's ill health, Hardik simply said, 'Please take all my money and make sure she recovers'. This was the first instance of their generosity and showcases our relationship."