 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul's Hairstyles Inspired By Footballers, Says Rohit Sharma

Updated: 12 December 2019 22:08 IST

Rohit Sharma believes that Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul are styling their hair like footballers in reflection of their love of the game.

Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul
Hardik Pandya is recovering from a lower back injury following an operation in October. © AFP

India's young cricket guns like Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul are styling their hair like footballers in reflection of their love of the game, senior teammate and modestly quaffed Rohit Sharma said on Thursday. The 26-year-old Pandya, who is recovering from a lower back injury following an operation in October, remains popular among young fans with his quirky hairstyles, tattoos and in-your-face attitude. Rahul, the face of a trendy clothing brand who played a key role in India's series-clinching win over West Indies on Wednesday, is known for his smart fashion sense.

"The young guys who have come into the team like Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, they all follow football," Rohit said after being named India's ambassador of La Liga club Real Madrid.

"They do watch all these footballers, their hairstyle and what they do with their hairstyle."

Rohit, a swashbuckling opener who leads the Twenty20 batting chart jointly with skipper Virat Kohli, is a self-confessed Zinedine Zidane fan.

"This is not because I am associated with La Liga. I used to love Zinedine Zidane, I watched him play and that's how I started watching football regularly," said Rohit.

"Real Madrid is again (my best club) because of the skill and passion, how they play and how much skills they have within the group."

Anther big football fan in Indian cricket is MS Dhoni who also co-owns a team in the Indian Super League besides showcasing his soccer skills in charity matches.

Rohit rates the 38-year-old Dhoni, who has kept mum on rumours surrounding his retirement after skipping all the series following India's World Cup exit, as the number one footballer in the Indian team.

"There are lots of them actually, we have got Zlatan Ibrahimovic in our squad as well, that's Ishant Sharma. M S Dhoni is the number one football player."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit feels Pandya and Rahul are styling their hair like footballers
  • Pandya is recovering from a lower back injury
  • Rohit rates Dhoni as the number one footballer in the Indian team
Related Articles
Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Rise In T20I Rankings After West Indies Series
Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Rise In T20I Rankings After West Indies Series
Rohit Sharma "Humbled And Excited" To Become La Liga Brand Ambassador
Rohit Sharma "Humbled And Excited" To Become La Liga Brand Ambassador
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma's Adorable Gesture Towards Daughter Wins Over Internet. Watch Video
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma End 2019 As Joint Leading Run-Scorers In T20Is
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma End 2019 As Joint Leading Run-Scorers In T20Is
Rohit Sharma Becomes First Indian Batsman To Hit 400 International Sixes
Rohit Sharma Becomes First Indian Batsman To Hit 400 International Sixes
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 04 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.