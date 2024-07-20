Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif threw support behind all-rounder Hardik Pandya for T20I captaincy after Suryakumar Yadav was named captain for the tour of Sri Lanka. Interestingly, young batter Shubman Gill has been named the new T20I vice-captain ahead of Hardik, who held the role in the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. Speaking to IANS, Kaif opined that the selection panel, led by Ajit Agarkar, should have supported Hardik, given his prior experience leading the T20I side.

"Hardik has captained the Gujarat Titans for 2 years and in their first year itself, they made it to the final... Hardik has experience captaining the T20I side. He was also the vice-captain at the T20 World Cup. Now, a new coach has arrived, there will be new planning. Surya is also a good player, he has been playing for years. He is a no.1 T20 player, I hope he will shoulder the captain's responsibility well. But, I feel they should have backed Hardik..." Kaif exclusively told IANS.

"Gambhir is the experienced captain and coach... He understands cricket very well. I think 'Hardik ne aisa koi galat kaam nhi kia k unko captaincy na mile' (Hardik has not done anything wrong that he should not get the captaincy)," Kaif further said.

Hardik has led India in three ODIs and 16 T20Is, apart from leading the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

"He has experience, has captained in the IPL and leading a new team (Gujarat Titans) to trophy, with fresh and young faces, is a huge thing. He has made the Titans win by working from Ground Zero in the IPL...I think he was entitled to the captaincy. So let's just wait and see," he added.

Kaif also feels that fitness concerns may have been factor in the selection panel's decision of not considering Hardik for the captaincy role.