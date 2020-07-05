Hardik Pandya, India all-rounder, and his cricketer brother Krunal took to social media to post their first-ever interview. In the video, Krunal can be seen talking about his dream to represent his state Bardoa in the Ranji Trophy and working hard to be able to play for India while a young Hardik Pandya tells the interviewer that just like Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan achieved success at the domestic and international level, he wants to emulate that along with his elder brother.

"Throwback to the #PandyaBrothers' first ever interview Just young kids with big dreams If we can make it, anyone can. Just work hard to achieve your dreams hardikpandya7," Krunal captioned the video on Twitter.

Throwback to the #PandyaBrothers' first ever interview Just young kids with big dreams If we can make it, anyone can. Just work hard to achieve your dreams @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/F66ucAdHVQ — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) July 4, 2020

Hardik, who has represented the country across all formats, re-tweeted the post and wrote "This is gold my bro to see now."

This is gold my bro to see now https://t.co/NVI19XxWGf — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 4, 2020

Both Pandya brothers have been quite active on social media during the coronavirus-enforced break from cricket.

Recently, Hardik took to Instagram to share a video of him doing push-ups but with a twist and challenged India skipper Virat Kohli, his brother Krunal and KL Rahul to try and match the all-rounder.

Hardik, who missed India's tour to New Zealand earlier this year due to a back injury, was looking to return to action in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

However, Hardik's wait to take the field again was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The Board of Control for Cricket in India, on April 16, postponed the fracnhise-based league indefinitely as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of the virus.