Harbhajan Singh Shares WhatsApp Joke On GST In Food Bills, Twitter Loves It

When star cricketer Harbhajan Singh shared a popular WhatsApp forward on Twitter, it clearly touched a chord with the people. "While making payment of bill after dinner in restaurant, it feels like state govt & central govt both had a dinner with us," Harbhajan wrote much to the amusement of his fans. The reference is to the new way of levying taxes after the launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) this July. Restaurant bills now list Central and State GST separately.

Twitterati had fun with the bowlers tweet. Many thought he was author of the tweet and applauded his courage for making his feelings public.

Very true.. I feel the same.. I don't understand Y there are two separate GST's @arunjaitley ji myt nt b able to explain us, som1 folwr may. — M.A.NAJEEB FAROOQ (@najibfarooq) September 27, 2017

Haha so true. GST + CST — Deepika Padukone (@DeepikaPadukono) September 27, 2017

They both had dinner with us before also , it's only that now they come on separate invitation cards. — KayJay (@OneHorizOne) September 28, 2017

ye paaji ne dala teesra pic.twitter.com/N3mLXFO5dV — Akbar Kazi (@Being_Akbar) September 27, 2017

I paid RS 137 as gst on 799 bill, like modiji was using my WiFi with me — Delightful Dhruv (@DhruvSh26704610) September 27, 2017

Atleast you had the guts to speak that out...

When a successful cricketer of India feels like this , imagine the situation of common man — Jovin John (@jovinjohn1978) September 27, 2017

Paaji...its no only for food...State and central govt is with u like a shadow!! — Navneet (@Understand_me) September 27, 2017

In the past week, Harbhajan has been grabbing the headlines with his tweets pertaining to the ongoing India vs Australia series.

The 37-year-old has been at his trolling best, first, asking Michael Clarke to come out of retirement after Australian batsmen's poor showing in the first three ODIs and then telling a news channel that Australians appear to be Sri Lankans playing in yellow clothing.

Mate u need to come out of your retirement and start playing again I think.Era of Aussies producing top batsmans is over I feel.No quality https://t.co/kGcovxfJWR — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 24, 2017

Harbhajan last played for a Test for India in August 2015 while his last one-dayer was in October 2015.