Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday and that brought the curtains down on a 23-year-long career. Harbhajan made his international debut for India in the third Test match of the home series against Australia in Bengaluru. It was a match in which batting great Sachin Tendulkar scored a century. India, who had already sealed the series, lost the match but it was the start of what was going to be a long association. Harbhajan and Tendulkar would go to play for India for several years and achieve a lot of success for the team.

The Indian batting legend took to Twitter on Friday to wish his former teammate after his decision to retire from the sport. Tendulkar posted a statement on Twitter with a photo of the two of them.

"What a wonderful and fulfilling career, Bhajji! I first met you at India nets in '95-over the years, we have been part of wonderful memories. You have been a great team man, playing with all your heart.

Both on the field and off it- it is always fun to have you as a part of any team. I cannot forget all the moments of laughter. You have done your best for India in your long career, we are all very proud of you. Wishing you happiness and success in the 'doosra' phase of your career," Tendulkar's Tweet read.

Tendulkar and Harbhajan were part of the team that beat Steve Waugh's Australian side in a Test series in India, which marked the beginning of a successful period for Indian cricket. They were also part of the team that went on to win the 2011 ICC World Cup.

The duo also turned out together for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.