In an emotional social media post and a YouTube video, former 50-over Cricket World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from the game of cricket. Harbhajan bid adieu to the game "that has given me everything in life" after a span of 23 years. He posted with a caption that read, "All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you. Grateful."

Strong reactions poured in from all cricketing circles. Ex-Team India cricketer VVS Laxman showered immense praise on Harbhajan on having a "remarkable career" and posted:

"Hearty congratulations to my great mate @harbhajan_singh on a remarkable career! A tremendous exponent of off-spin, a gifted batsman and a true competitor who fashioned many a wonderful Indian victory. Best wishes for the future, Bhajji, go well!."

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha also congratulated Harbhajan on a splendid career and wrote:

"Congratulations bhajju pa on a splendid career, something that the entire country is proud of. Wishing you the best for the future endeavors. Also, a big thank you for being an inspiration to many budding young spinners. God bless you and the family!."

Dodda Ganesh, former India player, also posted well wishes for Harbhajan.

"You were a great servant for Indian cricket, Bhajji @harbhajan_singh. Enjoyed every moment playing with you during our IND-A tours. Your contributions will never be forgotten. Good luck for your post retirement life. Hopefully you'll be involved in the game in some capacity."

Harbhajan played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for Team India. He was part of the winning squad of the 2011 CWC and also the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa.