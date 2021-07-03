The cricket fraternity on Saturday wished World Cup-winner Harbhajan Singh on his birthday. Leading the wishes was the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as they posted on Twitter to showcase some of Harbhajan's finest achievements for India, including the famous hat-trick against Australia in 2001 in Kolkata. BCCI wrote: "2007 World T20 & 2011 World Cup-winner. 1st Indian to scalp a Test hat-trick. 367 intl. games, 711 intl. wickets & 3,569 intl. runs. Here's wishing @harbhajan_singh - one of the finest to represent #TeamIndia - a very happy birthday."

Here's wishing @harbhajan_singh - one of the finest to represent #TeamIndia - a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/BLgoMkWB24 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 3, 2021

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also praised Harbhajan while conveying their birthday wishes. They wrote, "Second highest wicket-taker for India across formats. First Indian player to register a Test hat-trick. 2007 @T20WorldCup and 2011 @cricketworldcup winner. Happy 41st birthday to @harbhajan_singh!."

Happy 41st birthday to @harbhajan_singh! pic.twitter.com/RHwxnQIAbS — ICC (@ICC) July 3, 2021

Former cricketer VVS Laxman also extended his wishes to his teammate in the 2001 Kolkata Test win. He wrote, "Wishing @harbhajan_singh a very Happy Birthday. May you experience depth of love and peak of happiness. Have a great day and a fabulous year ahead #HarbhajanSingh."

Wishing @harbhajan_singh a very Happy Birthday. May you experience depth of love and peak of happiness. Have a great day and a fabulous year ahead #HarbhajanSingh pic.twitter.com/OGCo7LA5RF — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 3, 2021

Harbhajan played 103 Tests for India and picked 417 wickets at an average of 32.46. He also represented the country in the ODI-format 236 times and took 269 wickets.

He showcased his ability in the T20 format as well, registering 25 scalps in 28 international games.

He played a key part in India's victorious 2007 T20 World Cup as well as the 2011 World Cup campaigns under the leadership of MS Dhoni.