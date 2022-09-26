Indian women's cricketer Deepti Sharma's run out of England's Charlie Dean, that sealed India's win in the third ODI at Lord's on Saturday, has divided the cricket world. Deepti ran Charlie out at the non-striker's end as she was backing up. Some say it was against the spirit of cricket while others are saying that what the Indian cricketer was doing was well within the rules. The centre of all the debate - Deepti - has now revealed that prior warning was given to the England batter before she was finally run out for backing up.

"It was our plan because she was leaving the crease repeatedly. We have even warned her. So, whatever we did was according to the rules and regulations," Deepti Sharma said. "We had told the umpires too. But she was still doing it, so we had no other option."

The Marylebone Cricket Club -- the custodians of the laws of cricket - came out with a statement yet again clarifying their stance on the subject. The MCC had earlier this year moved the mode of dismissal from the 'unfair play' section of their laws to the 'run out' section, and the ICC is set to also adopt that change from October 1.

"MCC this year announced amendments to the laws of cricket to move being run out at the non-striker's end, from law 41 unfair play, to law 38 run out," the statement stated.

The third ODI was also pace great Jhulan Goswami's last international match. "Every team wants to win. We wanted to give her good farewell by winning the game. Ss a team, whatever effort we could put, we gave," Deepti said.

"This is historic. For the first time we beat England in England. We won the series 3-0 and Jhulan di had a great role to play in it. It was her final match," she added. "We will miss her on the field. We will follow her dedication on the field."