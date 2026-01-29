Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin gave a hilarious response to a fan on social media who accused him of holding a grudge against star batter Virat Kohli. On his YouTube channel, Ashwin had stated that, more than Kohli, it was Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav's contributions that helped India defeat South Africa in the thrilling T20 World Cup 2024 final in Barbados. The fan criticised Ashwin for “belittling” Kohli, who scored 76 runs and guided India to 176/7 in 20 overs.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the fan wrote: "I cannot believe how you can belittle Virat Kohli's knock in the 2024 WC final, where he won the Player of the Match award. He said we won because of Bumrah and SKY's catch. He didn't mention what SKY did with the bat in the final. He said we were losing the game but Bumrah made us come back, yet he didn't mention that India were 34/3 and it was Virat Kohli who took the score to 176."

The fan also accused Ashwin of favouring Rohit Sharma, claiming that under Rohit's captaincy, Ashwin was selected for the T20 World Cup 2022 and the ODI World Cup 2023 despite not being a regular in those formats.

"Rohit Sharma picked Ravi Ashwin for the T20 World Cup 2022 when he was nowhere close to the T20I side, and he got picked for the 2023 ODI World Cup squad when he wasn't part of India's ODI setup. They are good friends, and Virat Kohli is someone who made him sit out during the England Test tour in 2021 and dropped him from India's white-ball setup in 2017. You can see he holds grudges," the fan alleged.

After reading the entire post, Ashwin won the internet with his brilliant reply. He wrote that he discussed the post with Kohli, and both of them had a good laugh about it.

"Just spoke to Virat about 'Rajiv1841's' concern about the indirect attack, and we both had a good laugh about how social media works on such click-baity fan wars. Thanks for giving us a reason to bond and talk," Ashwin wrote.

Just spoke to Virat about “Rajiv1841's” concern on the indirect attack and we both had a good laugh about how social media works on such click baity fan wars.



Thanks for giving us a reason to bond and talk. https://t.co/0tXfxoNM6y — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 29, 2026

Notably, Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in December 2024.