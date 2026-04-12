Music lovers across the world were left shocked on Sunday after news broke of veteran Indian singer Asha Bhosle's demise. The legendary singer, who mesmerised generations with her evergreen and versatile voice, passed away at the age of 92. Bhosle began her singing career at the age of 10 and went on to deliver countless iconic songs to the Indian film industry, including Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Kajra Mohabbat Wala, Rangeela Re and Dil Cheez Kya Hai. Beyond her immense contribution to music, Bhosle was also an avid cricket lover. Her passion for the sport once led her to collaborate with former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee.

In 2007, Asha Bhosle delighted both music and cricket fans with the song 'You're the One for Me', which also featured Brett Lee. The track became a massive hit, leaving fans grooving to its beats and awestruck by the brilliance of both Lee and Bhosle.

In his autobiography My Life, Brett Lee shared his experience of working with Bhosle and revealed that the music video was shot when he was in India for the Champions Trophy in 2006. In the song, Brett also sang Hindi lines like, "Haan, main tumhara hu, tumhara hi rahunga."

"I had great fun. I didn't tell any of my teammates what I was up to; when I went to shoot, I told them I was just going for a look through the streets. Four months after that whirlwind recording experience, I caught up with Asha when she visited Sydney to perform at the Opera House. She gave me her compilation album with a personally signed message. It will always be one of my treasures," Lee wrote.

Lee also revealed that the lyrics of the song - which was part of the project Asha and Friends - were written by him in just half an hour, helping him discover a new creative side.

"I had to prove I could sing. I passed the test by doing a couple of songs in a room that had been booked in the team hotel. Shamir seemed happy with the result. I was told a song for the compilation would be chosen for me... there was only one thing I wanted to change," he recalled.

"'Is it possible to write my own song?'" Lee said, adding that he later received approval from Virgin Records India CEO Shamir Tandon before going on to write the track.

Praising Bhosle in 2011, Lee described working with her as a "tremendous opportunity."

"She is a lovely gentlewoman with a wonderful sense of humour. What a tremendous opportunity to work with an absolute legend. She was in her 70s, had sung thousands of songs for Bollywood films and released countless albums. She was the Aretha Franklin of Indian music," Lee wrote.

Asha Bhosle's son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news of her death and stated, "She is no more. Her last rites will be held at 4 p.m. tomorrow at Shivaji Park in Mumbai."

The legendary singer had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, April 11. Her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, wrote on X that Asha Bhosle was hospitalised following "extreme exhaustion and a chest infection."

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