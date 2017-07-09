 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Guru Purnima: Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Coach Ramakant Achrekar, Posts Old Photograph

Updated: 09 July 2017 17:35 IST

Ramakant Achrekar, who is Sachin Tendulkar's childhood coach, was conferred the Padma Shri in 2010.

Guru Purnima: Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Coach Ramakant Achrekar, Posts Old Photograph
Sachin tweeted a photo of him with his coach Ramakant Achrekar from his yesteryear. © Twitter

On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took to micro-blogging site Twitter to wish his coach Ramakant Achrekar. He posted an old photograph of Achrekar and himself and captioned it: "#HappyGuruPurnima to Achrekar sir and other coaches who have helped me through out my career. Your contributions have been priceless!" Tendulkar made his debut for Team India at the young age of 16 against Pakistan in Karachi and went on to become a legend of the sport.

Tendulkar credits Achrekar for every milestone that he's ever reached. Achrekar was honoured with the Dronacharya Award in 1990 and was conferred the Padma Shri in 2010 by then-President Pratibha Patil.

The 44-year old had made One-Day Internationals (ODIs) history by scoring the first double century (200 not out off 147 balls) against South Africa in 2010. India won that match by a margin of 153 runs.

Tendulkar, who is currently a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), has 49 hundreds and 96 half-centuries in ODIs. He's also scored 51 Test centuries in his career.

Tendulkar's childhood friend Vinod Kambli also tweeted to wish Achrekar. He posted a selfie with Achrekar and Chandu Pandit and wished them. "Guru purnima.Sir Achrekar and chandu Pandit.Took blessings of my Guru Achrekar."

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also tweeted on the occasion: "Family, friends, people...all of them teach you something if you're willing to learn. Thank you to everyone who taught me. #GuruPurnima."

Guru Purnima is a special day for people to thank their teachers or gurus.

Topics : India Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Harbhajan Singh Vinod Kambli Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Achrekar was honoured with the Dronacharya Award in 1990
  • Vinod Kambli also tweeted a selfie with Achrekar
  • Tendulkar made his debut for Team India at the young age of 16
Related Articles
India Vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Celebrated His 28th ODI Hundred In Style, Watch Video
India Vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Celebrated His 28th ODI Hundred In Style, Watch Video
On Sourav Ganguly's Birthday, Virender Sehwag Attributes Test Cricket Success To 'Dada'
On Sourav Ganguly's Birthday, Virender Sehwag Attributes Test Cricket Success To 'Dada'
Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record For Most ODI Hundreds While Chasing
Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record For Most ODI Hundreds While Chasing
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 June 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.