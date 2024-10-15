Kamran Ghulam impressed everyone with his brilliant batting as the Pakistan cricket team star slammed a century on debut during Day 1 of the second Test match against England on Tuesday. It was a show of pure class as the 29-year-old slammed his century off 192 balls with the help of 9 fours and 1 six. Kamran has already proved his mettle in domestic cricket with 16 first-class centuries and his selection was hailed by social media users after the impressive performance. Following the ton, the internet also took aim at Babar Azam for not making use of the multiple opportunities that he received. The former Pakistan skipper was dropped from the squad for the second and third Test encounter.

Earlier, England fast bowler Matthew Potts removed opener Saim Ayub after a half-century before Pakistan reached 173-3 at tea on the opening day of the second Test in Multan on Tuesday.

Imagine benching this BEAST Kamran Ghulam for a mediocre gully cricketer Babar Azam #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/WgB7mHeF0j — Team Green(@_TeamGreen123) October 15, 2024

Ayub and debutant Kamran Ghulam had lifted Pakistan from a precarious 19-2 with a third-wicket stand of 149 on a used pitch that assisted the spinners.

No.of Fifties by Babar Azam in last 2 years - 0



No.of Fifties by Kamran Ghulam in just 1 match - 1 pic.twitter.com/7jRuR4o4A8 — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) October 15, 2024

At the break, Ghulam was unbeaten on 75 while Saud Shakeel was four not out.

Babar Azam fans returning to their shells after seeing Kamran Ghulam dominating England#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/oVMllYY0DP — Team Green🇵🇰 (@_TeamGreen123) October 15, 2024

The left-handed Ayub scored a career-best 77 studded with seven boundaries before he miscued a push off Potts's penultimate over before tea and was caught by captain Ben Stokes at short mid-off position.

Ghulam, who replaced Babar Azam in one of four changes from Pakistan's innings defeat in the first Test, also in Multan, has so far hit five fours and a six.

Pakistan, who won the toss and batted, were hit hard at the start with a double wicket strike by spinner Jack Leach, who was brought to bowl in the sixth over of the day.

Leach has taken 2-62.

Abdullah Shafique was bowled by Leach for seven in the eighth over of the morning with the score on 15.

In his next over, the left-arm spinner had captain Shan Masood caught low at short midwicket by Zak Crawley for three.

Advertisement

England lead the three-match series 1-0.

Pakistan's defeat last week -- their sixth in as many Tests -- prompted the selectors to make wholesale changes, with Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed dropped.

Other than Ghulam, Pakistan also brought in the spin trio of Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood and Noman Ali, leaving them with only one fast bowler in Aamer Jamal.

Stokes was back from a hamstring injury for England, replacing Chris Woakes, while fast bowler Potts came in for Gus Atkinson.

Advertisement

(With AFP inputs)