Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants were honoured with the Best Sports Franchise of the Year at the FICCI India Sports Awards 2025, held at the FICCI headquarters in New Delhi on Friday. As part of FICCI TURF 2025, the India Sports Awards recognised and celebrated outstanding contributions to Indian sport. Gujarat Giants enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in the WPL 2025 season as they scripted a remarkable turnaround that saw them qualify for the tournament playoffs for the first time since the league's inception. This milestone marked a defining chapter for the Adani Sportsline-owned franchise.

Complementing the team's success on the field were standout performances from emerging Indian talents. Kashvee Gautam and Priya Mishra were among the brightest performers of the season, showcasing consistency, confidence, and match-winning ability. Their rise reflects Gujarat Giants' and Adani Sportsline's commitment to nurturing Indian talent, who have already begun making strides toward representing the national team.

Speaking on the team's achievement, Mr Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), said, "We are delighted to be recognised by FICCI as the Best Sports Franchise of the Year at the India Sports Awards. These are truly exciting times for women's cricket in India, especially with the team's inspiring win at the ICC Women's World Cup. At Adani, nation-building through sports and providing talent with a strong platform to excel has always been at the heart of what we do. Through our team in the Women's Premier League, we are proud to be contributing to that mission. This recognition will inspire us to take not just cricket, but Indian sport as a whole, to even greater heights."

With the mega auction for WPL 2026 just around the corner, the Gujarat Giants are aiming to build on their successful 2025 season.

About Adani Sportsline

Adani Sportsline is the sports arm of the diversified Adani Group, which has a presence in ports, logistics, energy, utility, infrastructure, electric power generation and transmission, mining, airport operations, natural gas, and food processing.

Formed in 2019, Adani Sportsline has an overarching philosophy to inculcate a culture of sports at the grassroots level and create globally competitive opportunities for future champions in India. In line with the group's vision of nation-building, the company aims to build a world-class ecosystem that nurtures sporting talent, accelerates the sports economy and plays the role of an enabler in India's journey to become a leading sporting nation

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)