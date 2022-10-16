India all-rounder Deepti Sharma recently ran England's Charlie Dean out at the non-striker's during a women's ODI at Lord's in September. Dean's dismissal sparked a debate on social media, with fans having a divided opinion regarding the mode of dismissal. While many consider that it is against the spirit of play, the Marylebone Cricket Club -- the custodians of the laws of cricket - had earlier this year moved the mode of dismissal from the 'unfair play' section of their laws to the 'run out' section.

Incidentally, during the 3rd T20I between Australia and England, Jos Buttler had an interesting conversation with Mitchell Starc after the pacer warned him for leaving the non-striker's end early.

In the fifth over of the match, Starc was bowling to Dawid Malan, but showed great awareness by spotting Buttler leaving his crease, while he was about to bowl the delivery.

However, Starc took a straight dig at Deepti while doing so. "I am not Deepti, but I won't do it. Doesn't mean you can leave early," Starc told Buttler.

Now, Former India batter Hemang Badani has lashed out at Starc for bringing up Deepti's name into his spat with Buttler.

"Grow up Starc. That's really poor from you. What Deepti did was well within the rules of the game. If you only want to warn the non striker and not get him out that's fine and your decision to make but you bringing Deepti into this isn't what the cricket world expects of you," Badani tweeted.

Starc was also criticised by fans for his remark.