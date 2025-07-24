Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar hailed young left-hander Sai Sudharsan for his fine half-century on day one of fourth Manchester Test against England, saying that he seems like a Test player who is "grounded, academic type and prepares diligently." Following scores of 0 and 30 in the first Test and his consequent omission from next two matches in favour of Karun Nair, Sudharsan established his claim as India's next number three with a technically solid 61 in 151 balls, consisting of seven fours.

Speaking on his knock, JioStar expert Manjrekar said on 'Match Centre Live' said that Sudharsan looked nervous initially, which was expected after a disappointing debut and subsequent omission from next two Tests.

"But as the innings progressed, his composure returned. He has an organised game, and even though he has made his mark in T20s, the way he scores reflects the fundamentals you need in Tests. These were tough conditions to bat at number three after being asked to bat first. He got some hard-earned runs, and more importantly, he seems like someone who would not get carried away by one good outing -- a grounded, academic type who prepares diligently. That is the kind of player who builds a long Test career," he added.

Sudarshan's maiden half-century was the first by an Indian number three outside India since December 2022. The last fifty was scored by right-hand batter Cheteshwar Pujara (90 and 102), which came against Bangladesh in the first Test of the series at Chattogram.

This 50-run knock was the first by an Indian number three outside Asia since January 2022. The last one came from Pujara hitting 53 against South Africa at Johannesburg back in January 2022.

Sudharsan was coming into the tour after winning the Orange Cap for Gujarat Titans (GT) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) season which saw them reach playoffs. In 15 matches, he made 759 runs at an average of 54.21, striking at above 156, with a century and six fifties to his name.

Sudharsan had before played a T20I for India, not getting to bat. He made his international debut against South Africa during an ODI series in 2023, scoring a half-century on debut. In the series, he made 127 runs in three matches, with two fifties and best score of 62.

So far in first-class cricket, he has made 1987 runs in 30 matches and 51 innings at an average of 38.96, with seven centuries and five fifties. His best score is 213.

Team India ended day one at 264/4, with Shardul Thakur (19*) and Ravindra Jadeja (16*). Rishabh Pant, who retired hurt at 37 due to a foot injury, was a massive blow to India. Half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan (61 in 151 balls, with seven fours) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 in 107 balls, with 10 fours and a six) served as the biggest contributions of the day.

Skipper Stokes (2/47) stood as the pick of the bowlers, removing skipper Shubman Gill and Sudharsan.

