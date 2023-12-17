Following England's seven-wicket win over West Indies in the third T20I match, skipper Jos Buttler said that it was great to keep the series alive. Speaking at the post-match presentation on Saturday, Buttler gave all the "credit" for the win to Philip Salt after his unbeaten 109-run knock during the run chase. He added that they tried a lot with the ball in the first inning. He also revealed that the wicket was tough for the spinners.

"Great to keep the series alive. Hats off to Salt. Last game we talked about staying till the end. Credit to Salt. We tried a lot with the ball. Was a tough place for the spinners. The three-quarter balls were crucial. Salt has got such great intent. Staying in a game a bit longer is important. Great effort," Buttler said.

Recapping the match, after winning the toss, England decided to field first. The visitors dominated the game from the very first moment, as the Caribbeans lacked momentum.

Brandon King (8 runs from 5 balls) failed to shine in the game. Kyle Mayers (0 runs from 3 balls) also could not make a mark against England. Skipper Rovman Powell (39 runs from 21 balls) also tried to contribute in the game but wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran (82 runs from 45 balls) was the only standout player for the hosts and took them to 222/6 in the first inning.

On the other hand, Adil Rashid and Sam Curran led the English bowling attack and bagged two wickets each in their respective overs. Moeen Ali and Reece Topley also picked up one wicket each.

In the run chase, English openers Philip Salt (109* runs from 56 balls) and Jos Buttler (51 runs from 34 balls) helped their side to set the momentum. Liam Livingstone (30 runs from 18 balls) and Harry Brook (31* runs from 7 balls) also played a crucial role in the game to make a partnership with Salt.

While, the Caribbean bowling attack displayed a sloppy performance as they failed to defend the given target.

The 4th T20I match of the series will be played on December 19 at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

