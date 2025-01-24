Former South African Cricketer, Jonty Rhodes on Friday shared his thoughts as his national team reached the World Test Championship for the first time since the start of this tournament. South Africa secured their place in the one-off final with a commanding performance in the first Test against Pakistan in Centurion. This victory marked the culmination of a successful campaign in the 2023-25 WTC cycle, during which the Proteas won eight out of 12 Tests. Their dominant 10-wicket triumph over Pakistan in the final Test of the series sealed a 2-0 victory and confirmed their top position on the nine-team points table.

"I'm a South African cricket player. I'm very happy with the South African cricket team in the World Test Championship final. We have never been there before. It is a great effort to get ahead of some of the really strong teams in the world currently," Jonty Rhodes told reporters.

The Proteas' journey to the WTC finals is a fairytale one. They started the 2023-25 WTC cycle on a shaky note with a 1-1 draw against India at home. It was followed by a second-string side led by Neil Brand touring New Zealand amid SA20 season two, for a two-Test series and losing 2-0. This series and SA's move to send a second-string, largely inexperienced side raised questions over their commitment to Tests.

However, with the return of key players, South Africa secured series wins against the West Indies, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan, winning seven Tests in a row to qualify for the WTC final.

Apart from veterans like Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, and skipper Temba Bavuma, young talents such as Ryan Rickelton, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, and David Bedingham have delivered exceptional performances.

The WTC final against Australia is scheduled to take place at Lord's on June 11.

