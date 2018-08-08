Google Celebrates Dilip Sardesai's 78th Birth Anniversary With A Doodle

Google is celebrating the 78th birth anniversary of former Indian cricketer Dilip Sardesai on Wednesday. Born on August 8, 1940 in Margao, Sardasai was the only Goa-born cricketer to represent India. One of India's most prolific batsmen in the 60's, Sardasai represented India in 30 Test matches accumulating 2001 runs at an average of over 39. Often regarded as the best players of spin of his era, Sardasai scored five centuries in his Test career which included two double hundreds against New Zealand and the West Indies respectively. Sardasai made his Test debut for India against England at Kanpur in the year 1961 scoring 28 runs in his first game.

Dilip Sardasai was brilliant against spin bowling particularly in the Indian conditions. One of the most technically sound batsmen in the team during the 60's and 70's era, Sardasai also had special love of the West Indies as three of his five hundreds came in the Caribbean island. His first ever three figure mark in overseas cricket was 212 against the West Indies in Kingston in 1971.

Dilip Sardesai made his first-class cricket debut for Indian Universities against the touring Pakistan team at Pune in 1960-61, scoring 87 runs. His immediate success led to his selection for the Board president's XI against the same team at Bangalore, where he scored 106. He scored 202 against Madras University at about the same time, and was then selected to represent Bombay in the Ranji Trophy.

Sardesai played a total of 179 first class matches for Mumbai amassing 10,230 runs with 25 hundreds. He lsat represented India against England at Delhi in 1972.

Dilip Sardesai died on 2 July 2007 aged 66, after he was admitted to Bombay Hospital on 23 June following a chest infection.

Dilip Sardesai is survived by his wife, Nandini, who is a sociologist and a member of the Indian Censor Board for motion pictures. His son, Rajdeep Sardesai is a prominent journalist in the India media industry.