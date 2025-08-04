After a successful debut in Mumbai earlier this year, the global functional fitness race HYROX is rapidly gaining traction in India. The Delhi edition, held in Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, drew over 2,600 participants — a 50% increase from its first India leg — with athletes coming from across the country and 39 other nations. The surge in turnout reflects India's growing appetite for high-performance, community-driven fitness formats. The event format tested both endurance and strength across eight challenges, including sled pushes, rowing, burpee broad jumps, and wall balls — demanding both physical capability and mental resilience.

As functional fitness continues to grow in popularity, HYROX is carving out space among a new generation of athletes and enthusiasts in India.

The Delhi race also drew attention from the professional sports circuit, with cricketers Riyan Parag, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, and Anuj Rawat attending as participants. “I just took a peek inside and saw how many people were competing and cheering. A global event like this coming to India with such energy is going to be great for us,” said Rajasthan Royals cricketer Riyan Parag.

Their presence highlighted the evolving relationship between mainstream sports and the larger fitness ecosystem.

Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director of PUMA India, who participated in the Delhi race, emphasized HYROX's inclusive and accessible appeal. “We see HYROX as the fitness race for everybody. From young participants to 70-year-olds, this is about breaking barriers in participatory sport,” he said.

He noted that engaging directly with the community is central to how the brand sees the future of fitness in India. “We work with run clubs and do a lot of grassroots activations. Our job is to ignite and inspire communities to embrace sport as a way of life.”

Balagopalan also spoke to the broader ambition behind the partnership. “We relaunched our running category six years ago and it's doing exceptionally well. HYROX is helping us cement our focus on performance and training as a brand,” he said.

On what continues to drive long-term leadership in the market, he added, “It has to be our people. But more than that, our belief in an ‘India for India' strategy. We've stayed locally relevant, fast-moving, and deeply rooted in what Indian consumers truly need.”

Following the success in Delhi, the HYROX India tour is scheduled to return to Mumbai later this year, with expectations of even greater community participation and competitive intensity.

