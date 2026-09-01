The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 match between Guyana Amazon Warriors (Phillips' team) and Trinbago Knight Riders produced a fascinating moment in the field when Glenn Phillips took an absolute stunner on the boundary rope. After Guyana set a target of 187, Phillips' magical moment in the field came early during Trinbago's chase. With the scoreboard reading 17/0 after two overs, Dwaine Pretorius' delivery met an attacking shot from Sunil Narine. Phillips, fielding at the deep mid-wicket boundary, produced a one-handed grab that even he could not believe.

Phillips, a New Zealand international, is widely regarded as the best fielder in the game at the moment, especially when it comes to taking one-handed, diving, or leaping catches that look almost impossible. Fans and commentators often call him "Superman" for this exact reason.

The video of his catch in CPL 2026 quickly went viral, leaving fans in awe of his spectacular ability in the field.

With 112 catches to his name in international cricket, along with several run-outs and stumpings, Phillips is among the most feared fielders in the game.

As for the match, the Knight Riders put 172 runs on the board while chasing a target of 187, with Alex Hales emerging as the top-scoring batter with 55 runs off 24 balls. Nicholas Pooran scored 43 off just 16 balls, showing his ultra-attacking abilities yet again. Mohammad Nabi was the top wicket-taker for TKR, claiming three scalps for 20 runs in three overs.

Earlier, Guyana scored 186, thanks to a brilliant hundred from Shimron Hetmyer. He scored 111 from 43 balls, while Romario Shepherd was the second-highest scorer with a knock of 27 off seven balls.

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