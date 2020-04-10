Glenn Maxwell's fiancee Vini Raman took to Instagram to share a pre-isolation picture of the couple on Friday. In her post, Vini Raman also revealed a few secrets of her relationship with Glenn Maxwell. "pre-isolation swipe left to see how much I contribute to this relationship," Vini Raman captioned the images. In her post, Vini answered various questions for their fans, including the best cook among the two. The Australian all-rounder had announced his engagement by posting a picture with Vini Raman on Instagram on February 27.

The couple celebrated their Indian-style engagement on March 17 where Glenn Maxwell sported a green sherwani.

On March 4, Maxwell had posted a selfie with his fiancee on Instagram to wish her birthday. "Happy Birthday to my stunning fiance! You're awesome. #birthdaygirl #loveyou," Maxwell had captioned the post.

Maxwell, 31, had credited Vini Raman for being the first to ask him to speak to someone when he had taken a mental health break from cricket in October last year.

"It was actually my partner who suggested I speak to someone, she was the first one who noticed it, so I should probably thank her as well. Once I had that initial conversation it was a big weight off my shoulders," Maxwell had said.

The Australian credited Raman, who stood by him during his initial struggles with mental health.

"My girlfriend was probably No. 1, it wasn't an easy job for her to deal with me going through my mood swings for the first few weeks, but Michael Lloyd was the guy I had the initial conversation with, he's been someone who I've confided in since back in the academy days, so I've known him for well over a decade now."