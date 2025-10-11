Gautam Gambhir's serious demeanour is a matter of discussion and memes alike on social media. The former India opener's intense look in the dugout always catches the cameraperson's attention. He has always been like this. During his playing days, Gambhir never shied away from speaking his mind. While Gambhir had altercations with rival international players, probably his most infamous on-field heated exchanges happened with Virat Kohli - that too twice during IPL matches. Now, in a recent interview, the 43-year-old Gambhir divulged how he has changed.

"I'm still aggressive, but there is one change now. Whenever I try to be (aggressive) - that first instinct is still pretty much there - my first reaction is to take on the fight. But somewhere, with age, the first thing that comes to mind is ghar pe bachhe hain (There are kids at home)," Gambhir said on Star Sports during Day 1 of the India vs West Indies Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Ahead of the India vs West Indies second Test, Gautam Gambhir hosted the national side for a team dinner. India captain Shubman Gill said such events help the members of the side to bond well.

Gambhir hosted an open-air dinner for the entire squad and the support staff. The whole team arrived at Gambhir's residence in a bus, dressed in casual wear.

India captain Shubman Gill wore a t-shirt, which he paired with blue denim and black glasses. The majority of the team stuck to white, including Jasprit Bumrah, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna, assistant Ryan ten Doeschate and bowling coach Morne Morkel. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla also arrived for the special dinner.

"Team dinners, I think, used to happen before as well. On the ground, we meet, spend a lot of time together. But a lot of conversations are limited. So, it is important for any team to know each other off the field as well. So, I think, the team dinners that we do, we try to have them two or three times in every series, so that the team comes together once, and there is a very light atmosphere," he concluded.