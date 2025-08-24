One of the greatest Test batters India has produced, batter Cheteshwar Pujara, announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket on Sunday after representing his country in 103 Test matches. Pujara, who produced some of his most famous performances against Australia, goes down in history as a player who was ready to take bullets for his team in the most dire circumstances. Seeing Pujara hang up his boots, the Indian cricketing spectrum took to social media to share their tributes.

Gautam Gambhir, the current India head coach, hailed Pujara as a player who always stood tall in the toughest of times for his team. "He stood tall when the storm raged, he fought when hope was fading. Congratulations Pujji," Gambhir wrote.

He stood tall when the storm raged, he fought when hope was fading. Congratulations Pujji @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/0Tj836uoO9 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 24, 2025

"Congratulations on a fabulous test career @cheteshwar1. Your grit ,determination and hardwork was inspiring and you can be very proud of what you have achieved. Best wishes for a memorable second innings," Virender Sehwag wrote on X.

Congratulations on a fabulous test career @cheteshwar1 .

Your grit ,determination and hardwork was inspiring and you can be very proud of what you have achieved. Best wishes for a memorable second innings. pic.twitter.com/xtQZPnGo2W — Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 24, 2025

The 37-year-old Pujara scored 7,195 runs in 103 test matches at an impressive average of 43.60, featuring 19 centuries and 35 half centuries.

Pujara hasn't played a test match since competing against Australia at the World Test Championship final in 2023. He made his first class debut for Saurashtra in late 2005 and also played for them in the last Ranji Trophy season.

In his brief white-ball career, Pujara played five one-day internationals during 2013-14, but cemented his place in the test side while mostly batting at No. 3 after Rahul Dravid quit international cricket.

Pujara, a technically proficient right-handed batter, made his test debut against Australia at Bengaluru in 2010 and was part of many memorable victories against the same opposition in red-ball cricket.

He was named player of the series in what was India's first test series win on Australian soil after scoring 521 runs across the four matches in the southern summer of 2018-19.

“As a little boy from the small town of Rajkot, along with my parents, I set out to aim for the stars and dreamt to be a part of the Indian cricket team,” Pujara said. “Little did I know then that this game would give me so much -- invaluable opportunities, experiences, purpose, love, and above all a chance to represent my state and this great nation.”

Pujara thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Saurashtra Cricket Association, franchises and counties in England and for supporting him throughout his career.

“The game has taken me to places across the globe – and the passionate support and energy of the fans has always been a constant,” he said. “Thank you for all the love and support!”

With AP inputs