Gautam Gambhir's Hilarious Birthday Post, Photo With Wife, Daughters

India cricketer Gautam Gambhir sure has a great sense of humour.
The Delhi batsman, who turned 36 on Saturday, posted this picture with his wife and two daughters on social media and captioned it: "Leading ladies & my last night's b'day cake. Don't go by my smile, I felt like a male passenger who just boarded a ladies compartment!!!"
The joke was lapped up by his 5.7 million Twitter followers, receiving 13000 'likes'.
Earlier in the day, when the Delhi Ranji team brought a cake for the cricketer to cut in the dressing room, he had tweeted: "Now I spend more on candles rather than on a birthday cake. Thanks Delhi Ranji Trophy team for making it special for me."
Mr Funnybone, eh!
Topics : Gautam Gambhir Cricket
