Former opening batter Gautam Gambhir's appointment as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team is all but confirmed. For months, Gambhir has linked with the India coach job, with current boss Rahul Dravid's contract set to expire after the ongoing T20 World Cup. According to report in Dainik Bhaskar, Gambhir's appointment will be made official by the BCCI in the coming days. After being approached by the BCCI, Gambhir accepted the offer, but laid down a few demands, which have been accepted by the board.

"We have held talks with Gambhir to become the head coach of the Indian team. He will replace the outgoing Rahul Dravid after the T20 World Cup," a BCCI source privy of the developments told Dainik Bhaskar.

The report also added that Gambhir told the BCCI that he would accept the job if he gets to decide the support staff. His demand was accepted and the board will make an official announcement on Gambhir's appointment as head coach later this month.

When Ravi Shastri was the head coach, Vikram Rathour had replaced Sanjay Bangar as the batting coach. Rathour managed to keep his place in the support staff even after Dravid replaced Shastri as the head coach.

Currently, Paras Mhambrey and T Dilip are the bowling and fielding coach, respectively. The report also revealed that Gambhir will not only make changes to the support staff, but also in the team.

Under Gambhir's mentorship, Kolkata Knight Riders clinched the IPL 2024 title. His leadership at KKR has been widely praised, contributing to his rising profile as a top coaching candidate.

During a recent event, Gambhir suggested that, "there is no bigger honour than coaching the national team".

"I would love to coach the Indian team. There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team. You are representing 140 crore Indians and those across the globe as well," the 42-year-old had said.

Gambhir was part of India's T20 World Cup winning team in 2007 and the 2011 ODI World Cup side.