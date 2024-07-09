Indian cricket team's new head coach Gautam Gambhir wants former international player Abhishek Nayar to become his assistant coach, according to a report. Nayar and Gambhir worked together during IPL 2024 as they played a big role in guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to the title. Gambhir was the mentor of the side while Nayar was the assistant coach in the franchise. Nayar, who played for Mumbai Indians in his career, also holds the position of KKR Academy director. The report claims that Gambhir wants Nayar to join him as part of the Indian cricket team support staff.

The report in Bengali newspaper Aajkal said that Gambhir already had a verbal agreement with Nayar during their time with KKR and it is expected that Nayar will follow after Gambhir appointment as Team India head coach.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday announced that former cricketer Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the Indian men's cricket team's new head coach.

Jay Shah took to his official X account and announced Gambhir's appointment as Team India's new head coach.

The BCCI secretary added that he has his full confidence in Gambhir and that he will be the ideal person to steer Indian cricket forward.

"It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward. His clear vision for #TeamIndia, coupled with his vast experience, positions him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role. The @BCCI fully supports him as he embarks on this new journey," Shah wrote on X.

It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his... pic.twitter.com/bvXyP47kqJ — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 9, 2024

Rahul Dravid's tenure as the head coach of Team India came to an end after the conclusion of the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024, where India beat South Africa by seven runs to win the prestigious trophy after 17 years.

(With ANI Inputs)