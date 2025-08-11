Former New Zealand all-rounder Craig McMillan recently stated that the absence of a proper fast-bowling all-rounder in the Test team is causing a problem for India. He named that an all-rounder with the calibre of Hardik Pandya is what India need in Test cricket at the moment. Hardik is a big name and an integral part of India's white-ball setup. With his performances, he has guided India to victory numerous times. However, due to his fitness issues, he could not replicate his heroics in the longest format.

Making his Test debut in 2017, Hardik's last appearance in the longest format came in 2018. McMillan stated that in away conditions, it is important for a team to have a fast-bowling all-rounder.

"In Asian conditions, you need a spin-bowling allrounder like Jadeja, Washington or previously R Ashwin. In NZ, Australia and England, you need a fast-bowling allrounder. It is where India are missing a player like Hardik Pandya who can bowl medium pace and bat lower down the order," McMillan told Times of India.

The Kiwi great further spoke about Shubman Gill's captaincy in his first Test tour as a skipper against England.

"He looks a good captain. The first series is very tough. In such a pressure-cooked series, he probably made a few mistakes. But you expect those in his first series. He will get better with experience. He is the future, so India will invest in him. He will get to know his team's game, which I think is really important, and the style of play," said McMillan.

"When India had played under Virat Kohli, everyone knew how they had played - they had been aggressive. It might be a bit different because of the personality of Gill. He has got to work that out with the coach Gautam Gambhir," he added.