Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir has reacted on the explosion near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday. He took to social media to pray for strength for the families, who lost their near and dear ones in the incident. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured ones and said he was saddened by the loss of lives. Eight people were killed and 20 injured after a high-intensity explosion ripped through a car with passengers this evening near Delhi's historic Red Fort, one of India's most high-profile spots.

“Saddened by the loss of lives due to the blast in Delhi. Praying for strength to the families of the deceased and for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Gambhir wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The blast took place in a white Hyundai i20 car at 6.52 near the Red Fort Metro Station, leaving mangled bodies and wrecked cars scattered in the busy area. "We are probing all angles," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a briefing, right before visiting the blast site.

"The blast took place in a slow-moving vehicle that stopped at the Red Fort traffic signal. There were occupants in the car. The blast damaged cars nearby," Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha told reporters. The explosion damaged three to four vehicles.

The Hyundai i20 car had a Haryana registration number.

India's premier terror probe agency, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the National Security Guard have joined the investigations.

Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Haryana, Punjab, Hyderabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are on high alert, and so is Bihar, which is set to vote in the second and final round of polling tomorrow. Authorities in Kerala have also directed the police to strengthen security across the state. All major railway stations across the country are also on high alert.