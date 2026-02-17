Former Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to approach India head coach Gautam Gambhir to join them as CEO, mentor, and partner, according to a report. Gambhir, who took over as India head coach in July 2024, currently has a contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) which will expire after the 2027 ODI World Cup. According to a report in Dainik Jagran, RR is set to undergo a change in ownership, with one of the three potential owners has offered Gambhir a minority equity stake - believed to be in the region of 2-3 per cent - in the franchise.

Gambhir had a highly successful association with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, helping the franchise lift three titles, two as a player and one as a mentor. He also had a fruitful stint during his two seasons as mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who qualified for the playoffs in both campaigns.

However, Gambhir is unlikely to join RR due to his current commitments with the Indian national team. As per the Supreme Court's ruling based on the Lodha Committee recommendations, an individual cannot simultaneously hold a position with the national side and be associated with an IPL franchise. This "one man, one post" rule is strictly enforced to prevent any potential conflict of interest.

If Gambhir wishes to accept the offer, he must step down from his role as the head coach of the Indian team. He is expected to lead India's charge during the 2027 World Cup, and could also target the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles if he gets an extension.

Gambhir is currently overseeing India's T20 World Cup title defence, with the team already through to the Super Eight stage.

Meanwhile, RR is currently owned by India-born British businessman Manoj Badale through his firm, Emerging Media (holding a 65 per cent majority stake). Other stakeholders include RedBird Capital Partners with a 15 per cent stake and Lachlan Murdoch.