Gautam Gambhir Hits Out At Shahid Afridi, Says "Doesn't Remember His Age And My Records"

Updated: 18 April 2020 19:56 IST

Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi often engage in heated wars of words on social media.

Gautam Gambhir Hits Out At Shahid Afridi, Says "Doesnt Remember His Age And My Records"
During Pakistan's tour of India in 2007, Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi's spat took the centre stage. © AFP

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi often engage in heated wars of words on social media. On Saturday, Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter and wrote that Shahid Afridi does not remember his own age so how can he remember his opponent's records. "Someone who doesn't remember his age how will he remember my records! OK @SAfridiOfficial let me remind u one: 2007 T20 WC final, Ind Vs Pak Gambhir 75 off 54 balls Vs Afridi 0 off 1 ball. Most imp: We won the Cup. And yes, I've attitude towards liars, traitors & opportunists," Gambhir tweeted.

Gambhir was apparently responding to a passage from Shahid Afridi's autobiography 'Game Changer'. 

During Pakistan's tour of India in 2007, Gambhir and Afridi's on-field spat took the centre stage during the third ODI that the hosts won by 46 runs.

The ODI game in Kanpur saw Gambhir and Afridi hurl abuses at each other.

Gambhir was trying to take a run-off Afridi's bowling but the two cricketers collided mid-pitch that sparked a heated altercation.

Umpire Ian Gould had to intervene as both Gambhir and Afridi refused to back off.

However, Gambhir's tweet mentioned his fluent 75 that paved the way for a competitive total which India defended against Pakistan in the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. 

Gambhir had smashed 75 off 54 balls, a knock that was studded with eight fours and a couple of sixes, to help India post 157/5 from their 20 overs.

Highlights
  • Gambhir mentioned his 75 in the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup
  • Gambhir was apparently reacting to a passage from Afridi's autobiography
  • The ODI game in Kanpur saw Gambhir and Afridi hurl abuses at each other
