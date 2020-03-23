Cricketer-turned politician Gautam Gambhir on Monday warned the offenders of the government's quarantine guidelines set out to stop the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, saying they can choose to stay safe or go to jail. The whole of India is heading towards a complete lockdown to tackle the coronovirus with majority of the people following the 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday by staying at home. However, there were some who took to the streets in big groups after the curfew period ended at 9pm.

!

Quarantine !



!

LOCKDOWN !!!! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 23, 2020

"Khud bhee jayenge aur parivaar ko bhee leke jayenge, quarantine or jail (either you go to quarantine with family or you go to jail," wrote Gambhir on Twitter.

"Don't be a threat to society. We are fighting for our existence, not for our livelihood. Follow the government's lockdown guidelines," he added.

With the global death toll passing 15,000, 19 Indian states have announced lockdown.

The Indian cricket board also advised citizens to stay at home. "If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance," the BCCI tweeted.