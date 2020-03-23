 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Don't Be A Threat To Society": Gautam Gambhir's Warning To Quarantine Offenders

Updated: 23 March 2020 19:32 IST

Gautam Gambhir said that the country is "fighting for its existence, not for livelihood" and urged people to follow government's lockdown guidelines.

"Dont Be A Threat To Society": Gautam Gambhirs Warning To Quarantine Offenders
Gautam Gambhir advised citizens to stay at home. © AFP

Cricketer-turned politician Gautam Gambhir on Monday warned the offenders of the government's quarantine guidelines set out to stop the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, saying they can choose to stay safe or go to jail. The whole of India is heading towards a complete lockdown to tackle the coronovirus with majority of the people following the 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday by staying at home. However, there were some who took to the streets in big groups after the curfew period ended at 9pm.

"Khud bhee jayenge aur parivaar ko bhee leke jayenge, quarantine or jail (either you go to quarantine with family or you go to jail," wrote Gambhir on Twitter.

"Don't be a threat to society. We are fighting for our existence, not for our livelihood. Follow the government's lockdown guidelines," he added.

With the global death toll passing 15,000, 19 Indian states have announced lockdown.

The Indian cricket board also advised citizens to stay at home. "If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance," the BCCI tweeted.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Gautam Gambhir Gautam Gambhir Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Gautam Gambhir said that the country is fighting for its existence
  • Gambhir warned the offenders of the government's quarantine guidelines
  • Gambhir urged people to follow government's lockdown guidelines
Related Articles
On Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith In White-Ball Cricket Debate, Gautam Gambhirs Definitive Response
On Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith In White-Ball Cricket Debate, Gautam Gambhir's Definitive Response
BCCI Set To Appoint Madan Lal, Gautam Gambhir As CAC Members: Report
BCCI Set To Appoint Madan Lal, Gautam Gambhir As CAC Members: Report
Gautam Gambhirs Partnership With Delhi Capitals Not Happening As Of Now: Franchise Official
Gautam Gambhir's Partnership With Delhi Capitals Not Happening As Of Now: Franchise Official
KL Rahul In Unbelievable Form, Can Score 50-Ball 100 In Tests: Gautam Gambhir
KL Rahul In Unbelievable Form, Can Score 50-Ball 100 In Tests: Gautam Gambhir
Irfan Pathan Disagrees With Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkars Take On 4-Day Tests
Irfan Pathan Disagrees With Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar's Take On 4-Day Tests
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.