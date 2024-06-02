Team India head coach prospect Gautam Gambhir said that “there is no bigger honour” than being able to coach the national cricket team. Off the back of a victorious comeback to Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor in IPL 2024, Gambhir has emerged as the hot favourite to take over head coach duties from Rahul Dravid after the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. The unsung hero of India's two most recent World Cup wins, Gambhir expressed it is not just him who can guide India to another major title, but the united prayers of 140 crore Indians.

"I would love to coach the Indian team. There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team. You are representing 140 crore Indians and those across the globe as well," said the 42-year-old at an event in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier this week, former India captain Sourav Ganguly had backed Gambhir for the India head coach role, saying "he is a good candidate". Gambhir was addressing a gathering of students at Medeor Hospital in Abu Dhabi.

When one of the students asked him about coaching the Indian cricket team and helping them win the World Cup with his experience, Gambhir responded, "I have not answered this question, although lot of people have asked me. But I have to answer you now.

"It is 140 crore Indians who will help India win the World Cup. If everyone starts praying for us and we start playing and representing them, India will win the World Cup. The most important thing is to be fearless," said Gambhir.

The former opener, who was on a personal trip to the UAE, paid a visit to the sports medicine department at the Medeor Hospital.

During the visit, he connected with young cricket enthusiasts from different academies in Abu Dhabi, and shared insights on his inspiring journey, and recent achievements.

Gambhir, who was a key member of the Indian team that won the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 ODI World Cup, was praised for his recent success with the KKR.

"A secure dressing room is a happy dressing room, and a happy dressing room ends up in a winning dressing room. The only thing I did in the KKR was following this mantra. With God's grace it actually worked," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)