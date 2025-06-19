Ahead of India starting its five-match Test series against England in Leeds, former head coach Gary Kirsten said Shubman Gill has the raw potential to be a great leader, adding that he's someone who backs up his words with actions. Gill will be firmly in the spotlight when a new look India begins its Test series against England at Headingley on Friday. Gill succeeded Rohit Sharma as the side's Test captain after the latter announced his retirement from the format last month.

With Virat Kohli also retired from Tests, Gill will also shoulder the extra responsibility of filling in the veteran batter's spot at number four in the Indian batting order. Kirsten had the chance to see Gill from the closest quarters during his time as batting coach of Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

“I think Shubman is going to be a great leader. He's a smart cricketer—he's got a good brain for the game and understands his game. He's very talented and a nice human being, which I think is really important.

“When you come into these leadership positions, you're going to be put under pressure, and your leadership will be tested. For any young leader, your ability to learn how to lead, improve, and grow is constantly under scrutiny. But I believe he has all the raw materials to become a really good leader.

“The one thing I really like about Shubman is that he walks the talk. He's very organised, very diligent with his training and preparation, and that sets a great example for other players. I think he's primed to take the international stage by storm,” said Kirsten on JioHotstar.

So far, Gill has played only three Tests in England, where his average is below 15. Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden backed Gill to grow as a batter and leader through the challenging Test series in England.

"Shubman has huge shoes to fill. He'll have to find his footing in Test match cricket. There's a very small sample size when it comes to his experience here in England. But it takes time to build a legacy and become a legend. Virat Kohli, for instance, is India's most successful Test captain in terms of win percentage, so it's not fair to compare.

"Shubman is a very good player, and he's got all the attributes needed to succeed in English conditions. We've already had a glimpse of his leadership across other teams, and there's no doubt he has the potential to grow into the role,” he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)