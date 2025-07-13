'Virat Kohli would be proud' was the sentiment from fans as Shubman Gill took England players head-on in the final over of the third day's play at Lord's Test. Temperaments flared, tension simmered, and the situation heated up as the England duo of Zak Crawley and Ben Ducket looked to buy time and prevent more than one bowlers from being bowled before the end of play on Saturday. With a couple of minutes left before the day's end, India players were all fired up, stepped on the ground, looking to make Crawley and Duckett face as many deliveries as they could.

Jasprit Bumrah was understandably handed the ball to rattle England's top order. He tried to test Crawley with his variations, also bowled a few jaffas, but couldn't get the first England wicket in the only over that he got to bowl before stumps. Before bowling the second delivery of the over, Bumrah appeared displeased, seemingly due to Crawley possibly wasting time. As Bumrah began his run-up, Crawley moved out of the way, further riling up the Indian players.

India captain Shubman Gill, stationed in the slip cordon, shouted something from the slips, and the other players had a go at Crawley too. On the fifth delivery, Crawley sustained a blow on the glove. He quickly removed the glove and asked the physio to have a look at it.

His reaction was met by sarcastic applause from the Indian players. Gill ran towards Crawley and made a gesture towards the pavilion. The English opener had a few words to say to the Indian captain, and Duckett had a heated exchange with Gill before the players resumed the game. On the final delivery, Bumrah bowled a beauty to bring an end to an absorbing day of cricket.

Always annoying when you can't get another over in before close pic.twitter.com/3Goknoe2n5 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 12, 2025

Former England cricketer Michael Atherton loved the element of spice towards the end and said on Sky Sports, "It felt like five minutes where I wouldn't mind being out there! It was brilliant drama, great theatre. Harry Brook was laughing his head off on the England balcony when we looked up."

"There was a bit of chit-chat, but I didn't mind that. It was a red-blooded contest, and you have to give players a bit of leeway. I loved watching it. I thought it was a fantastic end to a nip-and-tuck day," he added.

After three days of enticing cricket, India matched England's first innings total of 387, before losing all of their wickets. England finished the day unscathed with a score of 2/0.

With ANI Inputs