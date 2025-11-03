From travelling in unreserved train coaches to sleeping on dormitory floors, Indian women's cricket has come a long way. Once starved of facilities and basic equipment, the team stands as a historical champion having clinched its maiden World Cup title. With the victory, Harmanpreet's team finally buried the ghosts of past heartbreaks - the 2005 and 2017 finals - and delivered India's much-awaited World title, a watershed moment for the game in the country. After posting 298 for 7 - the second-highest total in tournament history - India held their nerve to bundle out South Africa for 246 in 45.3 overs.

Ahead of Sunday's final, former captain, commentator and administrator Shantha Rangaswamy reflected on the struggles of the Indian women's team over the years.

"From traveling in unreserved (coaches to) sleeping in dormitories on the floor, we (even) had to carry our own bedding, things like that. We had the cricket kit on the back like a backpack and (a) suitcase (in) one hand," Rangaswamy recalled in an exclusive interaction with PTI ahead of the final.

"But then, we're so happy that the current lot are getting all the facilities. They deserve it and and the proof of the pudding is in the eating. The results are showing (now of) all the efforts the girls have put in, the BCCI, the state associations, all that has contributed to the success of women's cricket.

"The foundation we laid back then, some 50 years back, is bearing fruits now," she added.

Rangaswamy said the number of girls playing cricket in India could grow two or three times than the present day count, with Harmanpreet Kaur's side lifting the Cup.

"It will be a huge plus for women's cricket in India because if you see 1983 World Cup win, Kapil's (Dev) team changed the course of direction for men's cricket," she said.

"This will propel a lot of girls to take to women's cricket. I'm telling you, if we win this, in the next five years the number of women cricketers would have doubled or tripled in this country." The former skipper also praised former BCCI secretary and current ICC chairman Jay Shah for bringing about significant changes in women's cricket, including the launch of Women's Premier League in 2023.

"When Jay Shah was the (BCCI) secretary, he made a lot of changes. I'm sure (all that) gave a big boost to women's cricket. I am saying this because I was on the apex to support women's cricket. That has paid a lot of dividends," she said.

Rangaswamy heaped praise on skipper Harmanpreet for playing a classic knock in the semifinal against Australia, saying the team deserves the World Cup trophy after beating the seven-time champions.

"(After) this win over Australia, they deserve the cup. Jemimah's (Rodrigues) knock, she did play well, but I think the best knock was Harmanpreet's. Normally she's done better. She deserves kudos," she said.

"As a batter and a fielder, she's fantastic. Her innings was of great value to the side. I'm not trying to undermine Jemimah's knock (but) she had two, three lives (reprieves). Harman played class," Rangaswamy added.

(With PTI Inputs)

