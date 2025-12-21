The month since India's historic triumph has been anything but quiet. Felicitations, photo shoots, television studios and red carpets had replaced nets and throwdowns. Three members of the title-winning squad and their coach Amol Muzumdar were honoured at NDTV's Indian of the Year awards in New Delhi, a whirlwind detour that summed up how dramatically life has changed. After two days of travel delays, a dash to the capital and a late return to Visakhapatnam, captain Harmanpreet Kaur finally sat down for a press conference - bleary-eyed but clear-minded.

"It was hectic," she said with a smile, "but I want these kind of schedules after every World Cup, so I don't mind that."

For Harmanpreet, the celebrations carried personal meaning. "I wasn't born when India won the first World Cup. I saw in 2011 what winning a World Cup means and always wanted to be part of those celebrations." Yet, she was quick to draw a line under the past. Against Sri Lanka, she said, India begin "with a clean slate. A new journey will start. We'll go with the same mindset."

At the awards night on Saturday, the shift from cricketer to cultural figure was impossible to miss. Deepti Sharma - Player of the Tournament at the World Cup - spoke candidly about adjusting to a different spotlight.

Deepti Sharma admitted the new routine of magazine covers, brand shoots and constant media attention was unfamiliar territory. "It feels like we've really achieved something," she said. "This was the one thing we had less experience in. Now I'm enjoying it. There are events and shows, and I think that means we've done something big. We want to carry this forward."

For Jemimah Rodrigues, the attention comes with a reminder of responsibility. She pointed to the generations that laid the groundwork long before this moment. "Before Harman di, there were so many players trying to take women's cricket in India to where it is today," she said. "With this limelight comes added responsibility, and that responsibility motivates us to work harder."

Rodrigues revealed the tone inside the dressing room has already shifted. A recent team meeting, she said, carried a simple message from head coach Amol Muzumdar: this is only the beginning. "We can't stop here. What we've started is just the start. We need to push the bar higher."

That urgency is reflected in the captain's words as well. Harmanpreet said the team had been itching to return to competition. "We've been waiting for a month to get back on the field. At the end of the day, that's where we enjoy ourselves. We're really looking forward to starting tomorrow."

The bigger picture is never far from view. With the T20 World Cup just six months away, this series is less about results and more about readiness. India will continue backing an attacking, free-flowing style while giving opportunities to younger players.

"Our end goal is the T20 World Cup," Harmanpreet said. "This is a very important series. We want to play with a free mindset, the way we've played T20 cricket over the last couple of years. It's the right time to give youngsters opportunities so they gain experience before the World Cup."

The celebrations may have taken them across stages and spotlights, but the road ahead runs through training sessions, selection calls and quiet improvements. The Women in Blue are champions now - and they're already back to work.