The PCB has said that Australian Jason Gillespie, who had resigned as the head coach of Pakistan's red-ball side in December last year, has not been deprived of his remunerations as is being claimed in media reports. A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) source, reacting to media reports that the former Australian pacer had approached the International Cricket Council (ICC) and was weighing legal options over alleged unpaid dues, said the PCB had "done nothing out of contractual obligations". "There was a clear contract between the board and Gillespie and the PCB is only acting on what is laid down in the contract," the source said.

He said that all the matters related to remunerations were being handled by the PCB's legal department as laid down in the contract.

Gillespie has claimed that the PCB still owes him some remunerations, including bonuses for winning the home Test series against England and a One-day series in Australia.

Media reports have claimed that Gillespie has also approached the World Cricketers' Association (WCA) and is considering legal action against the PCB.

"He didn't give the required notice period as laid down in the contract and we are acting as per our agreement with him," the source said.

Gillespie and Gary Kirsten were appointed as the red-ball and white-ball head coaches in April last year on two-year contracts, but seven-eight months down the line, they resigned citing issues with the PCB over their authority.

The PCB appointed Aaqib Javed as interim head coach for both the formats after the foreign experts resigned.

