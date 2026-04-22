Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan will step down as the International Cricket Council's (ICC) general manager after serving four years in the role, according to ESPNcricinfo. According to the report, Wasim took over from Geoff Allardice in May 2022, after Allardice assumed the CEO role at the ICC. Wasim had arrived at the ICC after nearly three years as the PCB's CEO. The report further added that the former PCB CEO is expected to relinquish the role at the end of June and take up another from July.

Wasim Khan's exit follows the departure of many senior ICC officials over the last two years, including Allardice - replaced by Sanjog Gupta as CEO - Chris Tetley (head of evens) and Alex Marshall, who led the anti-corruption unit. Tetley has been replaced by Gaurav Saxena, and Marshall by Andrew Ephgrave.

Wasim Khan, who was born in England, featured in First-Class cricket between 1995 and 2001 and played List A matches from 1998 to 2002. He was also the first British-born Muslim to play county cricket. He played for Warwickshire in the mid-to-late 90s. In List A cricket, he represented Warwickshire, Sussex and Derbyshire. He was part of Warwickshire's county title-winning campaign in 1995, averaging nearly 50 through the season.

The 55-year-old appeared in 58 First-Class games, scoring 2,835 runs across 102 innings, including five centuries and 17 fifties at an average of 30.15.

In List A cricket, he accumulated 303 runs from 30 matches (28 innings), averaging 12.12.

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