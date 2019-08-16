Former India Player VB Chandrasekhar Dies At 57, Cops Suspect Suicide

VB Chandrasekhar, the former India opening batsman, was found dead hanging at his home in Chennai on Thursday. According to police sources, the 57-year-old might have committed suicide. "Financial liabilities appear to be the reason," a senior police officer told NDTV. No suicide note has been recovered and the investigation is on. The investigators say that the financial burden could be connected to "V B Kanchi Veerans", the Tamil Nadu Premier League team owned by the former cricketer. Chandrasekhar represented India in seven One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and had an impressive average of 43.09 in first-class cricket.

The news of Chandrasekhar's demise left the cricketing fraternity in shock. Indian cricketers took to Twitter to pay tribute to the former India selector. Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina among others expressed their disbelief on the news that came in late on Thurday.

"Very shocking to hear VB Chandrashekhar indian cricketer is no more.. very sad news .. very young to go.. rest in peace VB.. Big lose condolences to the family @CSKFansOfficial @ChennaiIPL @BCCI," Harbhajan tweeted.

Very shocking to hear VB Chandrashekhar indian cricketer is no more.. very sad news .. very young to go.. rest in peace VB.. Big lose condolences to the family@CSKFansOfficial @ChennaiIPL @BCCI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 15, 2019

BCCI regrets to inform that former India opener VB Chandrasekhar is no more. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and his fans. — BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2019

Terrible news...VB...too soon. Shocking! Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 15, 2019

Extremely sad & shocked to hear about the passing away of VB Chandrasekhar sir. His consistent efforts made it possible to set the right foundation of the CSK team. He always encouraged & believed in us since very beginning. My deepest condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/g2mtq8wRos — Suresh Raina???????? (@ImRaina) August 15, 2019

Deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of my good friend VB Chandrashekar. Heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul RIP. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 15, 2019

Very sad to hear the news of VB Chanderasekar passing away. He was supposed to work the @TNPremierLeague final tonight. Sad times at Chepauk this evening — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) August 15, 2019

Absolutely shattered and heart broken to hear the passing of VB Chandrashekhar.

You will be missed VB

???? — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) August 15, 2019

Devastated to hear that VB Chandrasekhar has passed away. I remember him in the first ever IPL auction in 2008, raising the paddle to the unheard sum of $ 1.5 million dollars to bring MS Dhoni to CSK.

He will be missed. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) August 15, 2019

Notably, VB Chandrasekhar was the one who brought MS Dhoni to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League. Chandrasekhar served as manager of the Chennai-based franchise for three years.

VB Chandrasekhar was working as an expert with the official broadcasters of the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League.

VB Chandrasekhar's played 81 first-class matches and scored 4999 runs in 124 innings with 10 centuries and 23 half-centuries.

Chandrasekhar made his debut against New Zealand in 1988. Two years later, he played his final ODI against Australia in Hamilton.

The 57-year-old India batsman played an unbeaten innings of 237 for Goa against Kerala, that remains one of the highlights of his career.