Former India Opener Shiv Sunder Das Now A Hybrid Level 2 Coach
Former opener Shiv Sunder Das has honed his skills as a batting coach under the guidance of India coach Rahul Dravid
Shiv Sunder Das has played 23 Tests between 2000-02 and has an average of 34.85.© AFP
Former India opener Shiv Sunder Das has completed NCA Hybrid Level-2 Coaching Course. "Das has completed his Level-2 course with 75 per cent weightage and is now eligible to appear for the NCA Level-3 Coaching course," Odisha Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Behera said.
Currently, R Srikanth is the lone Level-3 qualified coach from Odisha.
The batch-1 course was conducted online by NCA from February 14-17 last year and the onsite assessments completed from March 16-19 at NCA, Bangalore.
Das has played 23 Tests between 2000-02 and has an average of 34.85 with more than 1300 runs, including two hundreds and nine half-centuries.
He has honed his skills as a batting coach under the guidance of India coach Rahul Dravid.
