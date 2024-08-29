New Zealand have roped in former pacer Jacob Oram as their bowling coach ahead of the gruelling three-Test away series against India, a much-anticipated showdown in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. The imposing right-arm pacer, who will take charge on October 7, has played three Cricket World Cups and four T20 World Cups and brings a wealth of experience to the Blackcaps coached by Gary Stead. New Zealand will play the first match of the series against India in Bengaluru from October 16-20, followed by Tests in Pune (October 24-28) and Mumbai (November 1-5).

Oram, 46, was the Blackcaps' bowling coach during the recent T20 World Cup in the Americas and performed a similar role with the New Zealand's women's team during the World Cup on home soil in 2022.

"The 229-capped international officially joins the Blackcaps staff after supporting the team as bowling coach in last year's Test tour to Bangladesh, February's T20I series at home against Australia, along with the recent ICC T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies," said New Zealand Cricket in a statement.

New Zealand have a good chance of securing a World Test Championship final berth for the second time in three editions as they are currently placed third behind leaders India and Australia with 50 percentage points.

"To be back involved with a team that means so much to me and has been a big part of my life is a real honour," said Oram, who has more than 250 scalps across formats and has played 33 Tests, 160 ODIs and 36 T20Is in his 11-year-long international career.

"The recent opportunities I've had have been a great insight into where this team is going and I'm excited to continue that work in the coming seasons.

"There's a fresh new wave of talent coming through in the Blackcaps bowling ranks and I hope that I can share my knowledge and experience to help best prepare them for the challenges of international cricket." Head coach Stead said Oram will bring his years of experience to the side during this crucial phase.

"Jake's (Oram) a great operator. His career as a player and his experiences as a coach speak for themselves.

"He brings a deep understanding of the international game, but also experience in franchise cricket which will be worthwhile in understanding the modern player and the changing landscape of the modern game," added Stead.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)