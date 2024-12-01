Former Australia Test opener Ian Redpath has passed away at the age of 83, said Cricket Australia (CA) on Sunday. Redpath was a regular fixture in the Australian team in the 1960s and 1970s, and served as a member of the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. Hailing from Geelong, Redpath played 66 Tests and made 4737 runs at an average of 43.45, including eight centuries and 31 half centuries with a top score of 171. He took 83 catches mostly in the slips where he excelled.

He made his Test debut at the MCG in the second game of the 1963-64 series against South Africa and contributed 97 to an opening partnership of 219 with fellow Victorian Bill Lawry. Redpath's maiden Test century, 132 against the West Indies at the SCG, did not come until 1969.

But his patience and endurance had already become a trusted bulwark to some of the more flamboyant members of the Australian line-up. His seniority and leadership was acknowledged when he was made vice-captain to Ian Chappell of the Australian team for the home series against England in 1974-75 and to Greg Chappell for the series against the West Indies in 1975-76.

“Ian was a much loved and revered figure and everyone in Australian Cricket will be enormously saddened by his passing. As a fine opening batter, Ian was a mainstay of the national team through one of the great eras of Australian cricket and beloved by many throughout the world for his courage, impeccable sportsmanship and wry humour.”

“We were privileged to hear Ian speak of the wonderful experiences and relationships cricket had provided upon his induction into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2023 and this deep love of the game was manifest in his enormous contribution to cricket at first-class and community level. The thoughts of everyone at Cricket Australia are with Ian's family and many friends at this sad time,” said CA Chairman Mike Baird.

In first-class cricket, Redpath went on to make 14,993 runs for Victoria at an average of 41.99 with 32 centuries and 84 fifties in 226 first class matches. Redpath remained an active contributor to first-class and community cricket serving as Victorian men's coach and in various voluntary roles in his home city, particularly with the Geelong Cricket Club.

In 1975, Redpath, who also played five ODIs for Australia, was made a Member of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for services to cricket. He once emerged from international retirement to join World Series Cricket where injury restricted his on-field contributions, and returned to retirement.

