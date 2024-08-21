Indian cricket team assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate was candid in his admission that the desire to do well overseas has dented Indian batsmen's ability to play spin and his immediate task is to make them adept in it again ahead of an important season that features five Tests at home. Traditionally strong against spin, India lost 27 wickets against Sri Lankan tweakers in the three-match away ODI series earlier this month, which they lost 0-2.

It was India's first bilateral ODI series defeat against the Lankans in 27 years. "We got undone against Sri Lanka. The mindset of India has been such that they've been so desperate to do well overseas," Doeschate told Talksport Cricket.

"The focus has moved to doing well in Australia and England. We've kind of let playing spin, which was always a strength of the Indian team, fall back a little bit.

"That's one thing I'm looking forward to helping with, getting to that position where Indians are the best players of spin in the world again," said Doeschate.

India is scheduled to face Bangladesh and New Zealand at home across five Test matches in September and October. Both these sides have handy spinners in their ranks.

Doeschate, a former Netherlands all-rounder with considerable coaching experience around the world, said playing spin is about making a mental shift rather than bringing about major technical changes.

"I don't think much of what we're going to bring is technical knowledge. It's more about mindsets, situational awareness, and how we think they can control certain phases of the game.

"We need to throw ideas out there... de-briefing and keeping the mental space really good. That's going to be really important," he elaborated.

The 44-year-old Dutchman, who will be assisting head coach Gautam Gambhir along with Abhishek Nayar, said the team is also desperate to win the Champions Trophy next year.

"There's the Champions Trophy (February 2025). With only three ODIs left in preparation, it's going to be really challenging to switch between the formats and get the team ready for that, which again is something they're desperate to win," he said.

Doeschate said qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June next year is another important goal for Team India.

Currently, India are leading the WTC table with Australia in close pursuit, and Doeschate wanted to use the 10 Tests that India are scheduled to play to cement that position of strength.

"In terms of what we're looking forward to... qualifying for the WTC final... there's a great opportunity with 10 Tests left.

"We have five (Tests) in India and then we are going to Australia (for another five Tests), which is going to be great." Doeschate said walking into the Indian cricketing establishment was a daunting task, particularly after them winning the T20 World Cup in June.

"In terms of timing (his appointment), it's quite difficult to walk into a team that's just come back with the (T20) World Cup.

"But in terms of what's ahead of us for the next 18 months, it's mouth-watering as a coach. It's all the series you want to be involved in and all the challenges you want to come up against," he said.